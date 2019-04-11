KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is trying again Thursday night to launch its first commercial payload aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, its largest and most powerful.

The company had planned to launch the 230-foot-tall Falcon Heavy on Wednesday night, but upper-level winds pushed the launch back .

Thursday's launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EST and closes at 8:31 p.m.

SpaceX's second Falcon Heavy rocket is carrying a satellite the size of a bus — the Arabsat 6A satellite is 13,000 pounds.

The satellite, owned by the Saudi Arabian company Arabsat, will provide high-speed internet and broadband communications.

Shortly after launch, SpaceX will try to recover all three of the Falcon Heavy's boosters. The main booster core will target the company's drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, while the smaller side boosters will try to land simultaneously at Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, a short distance from where they launched.

Falcon Heavy's first flight was a February 6, 2018 test launch that carried CEO Elon Musk's cherry-red Tesla Roadster into space . The side boosters landed without a hitch, but the main booster core landed awkwardly on the drone ship, damaging it and falling into the water.

Heavy traffic is expected again all day Thursday along Florida's Space Coast as spectators pack public parks and Port Canaveral. For SpaceX's first attempt Wednesday, both Jetty Park and Playalinda Beach filled to capacity. Expect that again Thursday.

Watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Live