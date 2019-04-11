KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — NASA is set to reveal the details on its astronaut twin study on Thursday.

NASA studied twin brothers Scott and Mark Kelly

Study noted there were slight changes to immune system

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly spent a year in space at the International Space Station while his identical twin brother, Mark Kelly, another astronaut, was monitored down on Earth.

Scott Kelly, who began his year in space in 2015 , was the test subject .

NASA wanted to see what impacts long-term microgravity would have on the human body.

Scientists say the research is key if we want to send humans on long-duration missions to the moon or Mars.

Initial findings found changes in Scott's gene expression, which is how the body reacts to the environment.

There were some slight changes to his immune system, DNA repair and bone formation networks, according to NASA.

Both Scott and Mark Kelly are now retired from NASA, but still have been working with the space agency on this research project.