A spacecraft that launched in February from Florida's Space Coast is set to land on the moon Thursday.

Beresheet expected to land on moon Thursday afternoon

The Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL is hoping to become the first privately-funded mission to reach the lunar surface.

Israel would join the U.S., Russia and China as the only nations to land on the moon.

The spacecraft is named Beresheet, which is Hebrew for "in the beginning," or Genesis.

It conducted its last maneuver Wednesday to lower it closer to the lunar surface.

It will spend just 72 hours on the moon, investigating its magnetic field.

The landing is set between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. EDT Thursday.

