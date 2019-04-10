CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the world's most powerful rockets is set to be back in action Wednesday evening and it may make a lot of noise.

SpaceX to launch 13,000-pound communications satellite

SpaceX will try to recover three boosters

One targeted to land on drone ship; two boosters to return on land

The landing attempts expected to make sonic booms

Get more space coverage here

SEE BELOW: Watch the launch live; Launch window starts at 6:35 p.m. EST ▼

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its second Falcon Heavy rocket with a satellite the size of a bus. The

Arabsat 6A satellite is a whopping 13,000 pounds.

A satellite about the size of a bus is set to launch on a #FalconHeavy rocket tonight. I’ll tell you why @SpaceX is warning people in Central Florida not to be worried if they hear something alarming during the launch. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/s8qS7cIZ6b — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) April 10, 2019

"The satellite is so big, that no other rocket could take it," said Chris Pettigrew with Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin built the satellite for the company Arabsat. Based in Saudi Arabia, the company wants to increase communications coverage in the Middle East and Africa.

"It's going to provide high speed internet, broadband communications, mobile telephones," said Pettigrew, "It's a region that's growing a lot right now so they really need that extra capacity."

Since the first flight of the Falcon Heavy in February 2018, SpaceX has made some upgrades to its boosters, resulting in 10 percent more thrust. That is 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.

Shortly after launch, SpaceX will attempt to recover all three boosters. One is targeting the drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The other two will land simultaneously at Landing Zones 1 and 2 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon Heavy’s side boosters at Landing Zones 1 and 2 and Falcon Heavy’s center core on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship during the Arabsat-6A mission → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/0vHnyYt0nN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 9, 2019

SpaceX is warning people in Central Florida they may hear a sonic boom or two during those landing attempts.

Wednesday's launch window is from 6:35 p.m. to 8:32 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron predict an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions.

Thousands are expected to head to the Space Coast to watch the launch.

Two of the most popular spots to view the launch are from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Port Canaveral.

NASA and the port are warning drivers about road and parking restrictions, so plan ahead if you want to catch the launch .

Watch The SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Live