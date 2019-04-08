CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space lovers will have to wait another day to see the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch.

Originally set for Tuesday evening, poor weather is pushing back the Falcon Heavy launch to Wednesday, with the window opening at 6:36 p.m. EST.

The Falcon Heavy will be carrying the 13,000-pound Arabsat 6A communications satellite for Arabsat of Saudi Arabia.

Once operational, the satellite will provide telephone, internet, and TV service to areas of the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Space X will once again try landing attempts, as they got two out of three during Falcon Heavy Demo I last year — landing the pair of side booster cores simultaneously at the company's Landing Zones 1 and 2, a short distance from the launch pad.

In the meantime, the main booster core will come back to Earth and land on the unmanned drone ship several hundred miles out in the Atlantic.