Apollonia's Pizzeria

5176 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

With a split lunch and dinner service operating from Wednesday — Sunday, Apollonia's Pizzeria is one of the best pizzerias in LA, hands down.

This pizza spot gained its reputation over years of serving classic round pies, but what's taking the internet by storm is their Detroit-style square pies. These delectably seasoned cheese-filled pizzas have plenty of sauce, and a crunchy crust. Be sure to try the crispy, thin, and round pies as well.

Casa Bianca Pizza Pie

1650 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Since 1955, Casa Bianca Pizza Pie has used family recipes to charm in Eagle Rock, one slice at a time.

While the menu has Italian classics covered, the specialty of the house is thin-crust Sicilian-style pizza, and the neighborhood knows it. Make sure to try their homemade sausage, expect a packed house in the evening, and a heads up — it's cash only.

Quarter Sheets Pizza Club

1305 Portia St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Launched in 202, Quarter Sheets Pizza Club serves up some of the most wonderful pan-style pizza in SoCal.

Not to be confused with Detroit-style, they serve three types of pizza: thick, crisp-edged; thinner, Sicilian-squares; and fluffy, focaccia-like tomato pie.

Be sure to check out their Instagram for their weekly menu drops, and to order in advance — because they sell out fast.

Folks Pizzeria

2937 Bristol St a102, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Folks Pizzeria in Costa Mesa is an everyday party with a revolving wine list, featuring California producers, and it just so happens they also have great pizza.

This one-of-a-kind pizza experience isn’t Neapolitan style — it’s “Folks” style. It may be Neapolitan at first glance, but once eaten, it has a texture and character more like sourdough — only it’s not sour.

LouEddie's Pizza

28561 CA-18, Skyforest, CA 92385

Travel out to Skyforest, just five-miles away from Lake Arrowhead Village, and check out LouEddies Pizza.

Savor their fire-roasted pizza selections, where they use only the finest locally sourced ingredients. Be sure to sit out on the deck in the gardens, surrounded by beautiful greenery, while you enjoy your meal.

If you're looking for a small-town atmosphere to relax and indulge in some delicious pizza — LouEddies is the place for you.

Watch “The SoCal Scene” at 9 p.m. every Thursday on Spectrum News 1 and the Spectrum News app.