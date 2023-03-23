Potted

3158 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90039

Keeping Atwater Village homes green and happy for nearly 20 years, Potted is a go-to spot for all SoCal residents.

This garden-boutique specializes in plant pots, house plants, cactus, succulents and garden decor. They also offer workshops, lectures and landscape design services.

Pigeon's Roller Skate Shop

2148 E. 4th St., Long Beach, CA 90814

When was the last time you took a spin on some roller skates? Whether you have your own or need a new pair, head down to Pigeon’s Roller Skate Shop in Long Beach — a one-stop shop for skating essentials!

Pigeon’s Roller Skate Shop offers an array of roller skates, in almost all the colors of the rainbow. They also carry a variety of wheels, hardware, safety gear and their own apparel! Join their open skate sessions at their rink, located on the Pacific Coast Highway.

AVRE

318 Brea Canyon Rd., Walnut, CA 91789

Founded by two sisters out of Diamond Bar, AVRE is a sustainable footwear brand for the empowered woman.

Standing for Authentic, Versatile, Responsible and Empowered — AVRE uses recycled plastic bottles on their quest to craft trendy and comfy footwear! The carbon footprint they leave behind is of utmost importance to AVRE, and they’re reducing energy use, lessening water consumption, and lowering emissions one step at a time.

Stuffed Cookies

7539 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91605

Do you love cookies? We've got just the shop for you — Stuffed Cookies is a female-owned and operated cookie company, based on brown butter chocolate chip cookies, stuffed with Nutella!

Created in 2014, they offer new flavors every Friday, as well as nationwide shipping and local pickup in North Hollywood. Stuffed Cookies can be consumed at room temperature, or pop them into the oven for a melt-in-your-mouth, unmatched cookie experience!

Calabama

Want one of the most amazing breakfast sandwiches in SoCal? Check out Calabama and her "bucket drops" on Sundays, where she slings breakfast sandwiches out of her fire escape in East Hollywood!

Calabama's sandwiches have got buzz from A-list celeberties, and there's a reason why — they're SO good! Be sure to check out Calabama's Instagram for info on pop-ups she'll be at as well!

