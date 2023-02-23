D’s Original Take Out Grill

7873 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90047

D’s Original Take Out Grill has been cooking up mouth watering bbq for locals and Hollywood A-listers for over a decade. Located off Western Ave. in South LA, you can pick up your order or order catering online. Heart, soul, passion and love are just a few of the ingredients that you’ll taste at this family run business, where great taste is the name of the game.

Love and Mercy

Inglewood

Love and Mercy, a lifestyle brand that’s driven by confidence with a built-in foundation to conquer your fears and walk into your predestined purpose! Love and Mercy has an underdog mentality with a championship pedigree. Check out some of their designs online.

Fleurs et Sel

West Hollywood

Fleurs et Sel launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to spread love during quarantine — and what better way to spread love than cookies! This prominent cookie business has weekly pop-ups and cookie drops, so be sure to check out their Instagram — you’ll thank us later.

Malik Books

3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Ste 245, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Serving the community since 1990, Malik Books is an independent African-American bookstore that specializes in books, African-American calendars and gifts full of cultural diversity. Their selection of products has helped create a positive impact on self-reflection, self-esteem and self-awareness, as well as giving a voice to the voiceless.

LA DanceFit

10936 Santa Monica Blvd #4539, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Book yourself a dance class with LA DanceFit, voted the #1 dance fitness studio in LA. Their mission is to provide the ultimate dance fitness experience. Have fun, learn, feel challenged and inspired in a positive environment for people of all ages and skill levels, while getting in the best shape of your life.

