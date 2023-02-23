LOS ANGELES — Tucked in the middle of the Flower District in Downtown LA is a place for brunch you don’t want to miss.
Poppy + Rose is serving up a bouquet of southern style cooking with a twist.
Run by James Beard-nominated chef, Michael Reed and his wife Kwini, the duo are not only dedicated to serving up country-style cuisine but also serving the community with meal donations through their coordinated efforts with Brown Bag Lady.
Nathalie Basha has the story.
