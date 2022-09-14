Fair Oaks Pharmacy

1526 Mission St., South Pasadena, CA 91030

A South Pasadena landmark since 1915, Fair Oaks Pharmacy is a well-known attraction along the famous Route 66. Visiting this old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream parlor is like stepping back in time. It even contains a functioning pharmacy and a gift shop packed with 50s memorabilia.

Local Ice

6333 W 3rd St. #416, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Located at the Original Farmers Market off 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue, Local Ice serves their delicious cold treats on the market's west patio. Made in small batches using organic ingredients, their creamy ice cream and dairy-free Italian ices are hand crafted on-site for you to enjoy. Classic treats like splits, sundaes and milk shakes are also available.

Sloan's Ice Cream

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Suite 1560, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

In Woodland Hills, you'll discover Sloan's Ice Cream, located at The Village at Westfield Topanga. Originating in South Florida in 1999, Sloan's has made its way to the West Coast, where customers can receive terrific service, unforgettable ice cream, and great fun. A recipient of numerous awards for best luxury ice cream, Sloan’s is something the entire family can enjoy.

Fosselman's Ice Cream Company

1824 W. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801

For over 100 years, Fosselman's Ice Cream Company has delighted taste buds with a simple but power philosophy — they hand-make the most delicious ice cream by using only the finest ingredients. Located in Alhambra since 1973, this family-owned parlor brings you over 40 award-winning ice cream flavors, as well as a selection of sorbets and yogurts. If you want, be sure to buy a half-gallon tub to take home when your future cravings strike.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

Multiple Locations

Handels Homemade Ice Cream has been made fresh daily at their multiple stores since 1945. Proud to be recognized as the No. 1 ice cream in the world, Handel’s uses high-quality ingredients to make its fine ice creams, sherberts, low-fat yogurts and ices. In addition to its full roster of year-round flavors, Handel’s prepares special seasonal or occasional ice creams to satisfy your sweet tooth anytime of the year. Be sure to check online for a store near you.

