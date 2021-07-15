Los Angeles is home to some of the world's best musicians, but it's also home to some of the world's best music curators. Here are some of the best places to find both vintage and new music albums on vinyl and CD, as well as vintage DJ and music equipment.

Rockaway Records – Silverlake

2395 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Rockaway Records is a great place to buy and sell music collections. From vinyls to CDs to memorabilia, Rockaway is the place to get those hard-to-find, rare collectible items you've been looking for. Brothers Wayne and Gary Johnson began re-selling albums in 1979 after attending one of the legendary record swapmeets in Hollywood's Capitol Records parking lot. What began as a hobby more than 35 years ago quickly turned into a business when they were forced to open a store to house their growing collection. Check them out. They're open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Atomic Records – Burbank

3812 W. Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91505

LA Weekly's "Best Record Store" in 2011 and 2013, Atomic Records has been a pillar in the LA music collecting scene since 1996. They specialize in classic jazz, '60s rock/punk/new wave, soul, blues, strange/exotica and soundtracks. They're open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

JDC Record Store – San Pedro

447 W 6th St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

JDC Records was founded in 1977 by Jim "Mr. Cool Cat" Callon and his wife, Dacie. JDC is derived from their initials. Located in Historic Downtown San Pedro, JDC records is a source of music history. Callon was a musician and sound engineer who worked with many legendary acts of the '60s and '70s, including The Doors, Janis Joplin and Parliament Funkadelic. JDC was an important record distributor during the golden years of dance music from 1976 to 1990. Now you can still buy and sell records to JDC in their San Pedro storefront from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, or you can shop online at JDC records on Amazon.

Port of Sound Record Shoppe – Costa Mesa

1500 Adams Ave #104-B

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

From rare and hard-to-find albums to new releases, there is something for everyone at Port of Sound. They have tons of genre sections to browse, from punk rock to classical to world music and everything in between. They're open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.

The Record Parlour – Hollywood

6408 Selma Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

The Record Parlour is a mecca of pre-digital entertainment. Home to more than 15,000 records, rare jukeboxes, restored vintage audio gear, music memorabilia and more, there's something for everybody here. Located in the heart of Hollywood, they now also provide event and production space and rent out jukeboxes for parties. They're open for business from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day.

