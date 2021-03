Did you know that more vinyl records were sold last year than since the early 1990s? With so many businesses having struggled over the last year with the pandemic, the niche vinyl industry actually soared.

On The SoCal Scene, we pay a visit to Cosmic Vinyl, a record store on Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park to learn why everything old is new again.

