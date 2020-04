LOS ANGELES — Since 1934, the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles has been going strong.

It survived the Great Depression and decades of natural and economic disasters.

In the midst of our trying times during the coronavirus pandemic, the market remains open supplying much needed goods to Los Angeles.

As The SoCal Scene host Melvin Robert reports, even though the market is currently heavily impacted, important vendors remain open hoping to survive the economic downturn.