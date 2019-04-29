NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is recovering after being bitten on the calf by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Sunday evening, the first shark bite of the year in Volusia County, officials say.

Shark bit man while he was wading in ocean

None of his injuries were life-threatening

Capt. Andrew Ethridge of Volusia County Beach Safety said in a news release that the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. when Mathew Cornell of Sanford was wading waist-deep in the ocean, just north of Flagler Avenue.

The shark bit the man's calf, which caused lacerations, Ethridge said. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Volusia County Beach Safety personnel treated the man, and he was able to drive to a hospital on his own, according to the captain.