NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is recovering after being bitten on the calf by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Sunday evening, the first shark bite of the year in Volusia County, officials say.
- Shark bit man while he was wading in ocean
- None of his injuries were life-threatening
Capt. Andrew Ethridge of Volusia County Beach Safety said in a news release that the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. when Mathew Cornell of Sanford was wading waist-deep in the ocean, just north of Flagler Avenue.
The shark bit the man's calf, which caused lacerations, Ethridge said. The injuries were not life-threatening.
Volusia County Beach Safety personnel treated the man, and he was able to drive to a hospital on his own, according to the captain.