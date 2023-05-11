ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the PGA Championship draws closer to coming to Rochester, intense competition between hotels and Airbnb accommodations has emerged.

Spectators and travelers flocking to the city for the tournament find themselves faced with the dilemma of choosing the perfect place to stay. While hotels offer reliability, comfort and a range of amenities, Airbnb is known for unique and personalized experiences that cater to individual tastes.

With the influx of spectators expected to pour into the city, questions about accommodations naturally arise. It comes as no surprise that hotels are already fully booked for the week of the PGA Championship. However, the rising popularity of Airbnb is evident as these alternative accommodations are also being quickly booked up.

The decision between hotels and Airbnb often comes down to individual preferences. While some visitors prefer the comfort and ease of hotels, others seek the distinctive and personalized experiences that Airbnb provides. Factors such as comfort, convenience and the desire for a local touch influence the choice.

For some individuals, hotels offer a sense of familiarity and security, while others are drawn to the self-check-in model and the freedom it affords. Families, those traveling with children, or groups of two or three couples often find Airbnb appealing, particularly if they can secure properties located in walkable areas such as the village of Fairport, with its abundance of restaurants and attractions.

Pam Renfro from the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association shared her insights on the matter.

"We do find that there are people that are hotel people," Renfro said. "They will always be hotel people. That's just their comfort level. They don't want the self-check-in model. For some, it's a security issue. But then there is a large population that is very much into the Airbnb model. I think primarily it's people with children, families or if you have two or three couples that want to stay together, the Airbnbs that are located right in the village of Fairport, that is one of the selling points, are they are right in the heart of a village that's very walkable. They can walk to all the restaurants in the area."

Another crucial aspect that influences the decision-making process is pricing. Hotel prices in the Rochester area have seen a significant surge due to the PGA Championship, with the average cost per night exceeding $300.

On the other hand, Airbnb prices range from an average of $400 per night to as much as $1,200 per night, depending on the size of the house. This disparity in pricing reflects the varying options available within the Airbnb market, allowing visitors to choose accommodations that best suit their budget and preferences.