NATIONWIDE - Grabbing a spring roll or some ready-to-eat sushi for lunch is convenient and tasty, but a new recall means you should check your labels.

Fuji Food Products, Inc. (Fuji) is voluntarily recalling ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls found at various stores including Trader Joe's.

The voluntary recall comes after the company was notified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Fuji is recalling the products as a safety precaution.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in children, the elderly, and those who have weak immune systems.

The problem was found at Fuji's Brockton, Massachusetts facility during a routine inspection by the FDA. The company stopped production and distribution of products from the facility and is working to learn what caused the problem. Fuji Food has never recalled any of its products.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," said Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

The products were sold and/or distributed in the following states:

Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, DC, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The sushi and other products were sold at the following stores:

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

7 Eleven

Food Lion

Hannaford

Giant Eagle Supermarkets

Porkys

Bozzutos

Supreme Lobster

Supreme Foods