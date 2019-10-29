ORLANDO, Fla. — Drugmaker Mylan is recalling a small amount of Alprazolam, the generic name for the anti-anxiety medication better known as Xanax.

Mylan is recalling a single batch of Alprazolam because of the potential presence of a foreign substance. Mylan says that while there is a remote risk of infection, the company does not want to take any chances.

The pills are Alprazolam Tablets , USP C-IV, 0.5 mg dosage, distributed between July 2019 and August 2019. The lot number for the pills is 8-082-708. They expire September 2020.

The batch was sent to stores and wholesalers nationwide in bottles of 500 pills, which pharmacies would then use to fill prescriptions.

Mylan says it is notifying distributors and customers by letter, but if you did not get a letter, check your pill bottle. If the bottle lists the manufacturer as Mylan, check with your pharmacy to see if your pills are under recall.

Consumers can also call Mylan Customer Relations at 1-800-796-9526, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.