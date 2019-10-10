NATIONWIDE — Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling its half-gallon of Butter Crunch after pieces of broken plastic were found.

There have been no reported injuries

Production code is 08-26-21-222

The company is voluntarily recalling its ice cream made in a plant in Alabama on August 26 after a consumer notified Blue Bell that a piece of plastic was found.

The Food and Drug Administration's website stated that pieces of a broken plastic tool might have ended up in the ice cream during the production process.

Blue Bell is voluntarily recalling all the ice cream made as a precaution.

The recall involves half-gallon packages, with the production code: 08-26-21-222.

The FDA did not report if there were any injuries from the plastic found.