NATIONWIDE — Equate-brand eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walgreens or Walmart are being called back because the Food and Drug Administration says they might not be sterile.
- There have been no reports of injuries
For Walmart, the exclusive products include treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops.
For Walgreens, there is a voluntary recall for eye drops and moisturizing eye ointments.
As of right now, there have been no reports of injuries or issues prior to the recall.