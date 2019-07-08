NATIONWIDE — Equate-brand eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walgreens or Walmart are being called back because the Food and Drug Administration says they might not be sterile.

There have been no reports of injuries

For Walmart, the exclusive products include treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops.

For Walgreens, there is a voluntary recall for eye drops and moisturizing eye ointments.

