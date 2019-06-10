NATIONWIDE — More than 190,000 pounds of Tyson Foods' chicken fritters have been recalled after consumers found pieces of plastic in the chicken, the company stated.

Chicken was sold to institutional foodservice customers

The product was shipped to 29 states

Tyson Foods Inc. recalled 190,757 pounds of the product: Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters.

Although the chicken is not sold in retail stores, the recall does affect foodservice customers, the company stated in a news release .

"Two consumers reported they found pieces of clear plastic and soft gray plastic in the product," the company stated, added that there have been no reports of injuries or illness relating to the recalled chicken.

Tyson recalled 5,814 cases of the chicken and each case has the code: 059-9NH-L02 with the plant code P-1325 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The chicken was shipped to the following states:

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

The company advised that if consumers have any questions that they should call its consumer relations department at 1-888-747-7611.

The department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.