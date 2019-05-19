NATIONWIDE — Purely Elizabeth is voluntary recalling its grain-free granola bars after customers complained of finding "foreign matter" in the products, stated Publix.
- No one has been sick or hurt, Publix says
- Purely Elizabeth has pictures of the recalled products
While there have been no reports of anyone becoming hurt or sick, there was a customer complaint of something found in the products, Publix stated.
Publix was not clear what was actually found in the packages and Purely Elizabeth did not go into any detail.
"The foreign matter may include plastic, rocks or glass," Publix stated in its new release.
The following products are being recalled:
- Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola
- Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola
- Pumpkin Spice + Ashwagandha Grain-Free Superfood Granola
- Grain-Free Bars
See more detailed product information down below.
Purely Elizabeth warned people not to eat the bars and will offer free replacements.
Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Purely Elizabeth at: 1-720-242-7525, ext. 106 or email at: support@purelyelizabeth.com.
Product Name: GreenWise Cranberry Cashew Granola 12oz
GTIN #: 41415-18305
Lot/Exp. Date: OH03619 02/05/20
Product Name: Purely Elizabeth Coconut Cashew Grain Free Granola 8oz
GTIN #: 855140002700
Lot/Exp. Date: OH01819 10/19/19
Product Name: Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Spice Grain Free Granola 8oz
GTIN #: 810589030158
Lot/Exp. Date: OH06719 12/07/19
Product Name: Purely Elizabeth Banana Nut Butter Grain Free Granola 8oz
GTIN #: 855140002724
Lot/Exp. Date: OH01619 10/17/19, OH07219 12/12/19