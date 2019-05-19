NATIONWIDE — Purely Elizabeth is voluntary recalling its grain-free granola bars after customers complained of finding "foreign matter" in the products, stated Publix.

No one has been sick or hurt, Publix says

Purely Elizabeth has pictures of the recalled products

While there have been no reports of anyone becoming hurt or sick, there was a customer complaint of something found in the products, Publix stated.

Publix was not clear what was actually found in the packages and Purely Elizabeth did not go into any detail.

"The foreign matter may include plastic, rocks or glass," Publix stated in its new release .

The following products are being recalled:

Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola

Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola

Pumpkin Spice + Ashwagandha Grain-Free Superfood Granola

Grain-Free Bars

See more detailed product information down below.

Purely Elizabeth warned people not to eat the bars and will offer free replacements.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Purely Elizabeth at: 1-720-242-7525, ext. 106 or email at: support@purelyelizabeth.com .

Product Name: GreenWise Cranberry Cashew Granola 12oz

GTIN #: 41415-18305

Lot/Exp. Date: OH03619 02/05/20

Product Name: Purely Elizabeth Coconut Cashew Grain Free Granola 8oz

GTIN #: 855140002700

Lot/Exp. Date: OH01819 10/19/19

Product Name: Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Spice Grain Free Granola 8oz

GTIN #: 810589030158

Lot/Exp. Date: OH06719 12/07/19

Product Name: Purely Elizabeth Banana Nut Butter Grain Free Granola 8oz

GTIN #: 855140002724

Lot/Exp. Date: OH01619 10/17/19, OH07219 12/12/19