NATIONWIDE — About 20,373 pounds of frozen beef patties are being recalled after plastic was found in the product, federal food officials say.

Soft, purple plastic was found in frozen beef patties

Agency states there have been no reported side effects

Products shipped to Florida, NY, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin

The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Tuesday that AdvancePierre Foods has recalled its Tenderbroil Patties CN Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Beef Patties.

The frozen, ready-to-eat food was made in November 30, 2018, and has the establishment number "EST. 2260E" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Two customer complaints came in Monday about soft purple plastic being found inside the product, FSIS said.

"Even though these reports involved only two items, out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling 1,449 cases of product," AdvancePierre said in a release .

There have been no reports of adverse effects from the patties, FSIS said.

The product was shipped to the following states:

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Dakota

Nebraska

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Wisconsin

AdvancePierre released the following identifying information about the patties.

"Each 14.06-pound case contains three bags with 30 pieces each, and bears the establishment code 2260E, a date code of EN83340303 and case code 155-525-0," the company said.

Anyone with concerns can contact FSIS's toll-free USDA meat and poultry hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or AdvancePierre's consumer relations department at 1-855-382-3101.