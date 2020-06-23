ORLANDO, Fla. — The pandemic put small businesses in dire financial straits, prompting many to reach out for funds. But what happens when that relief dries up?

What You Need To Know The Outpost is closing in College Park due to COVID-19 financial strain Julie Casey said PPE funds weren't enough in the first place





Get more coronavirus coverage here

“My PPP money runs out today," said Julie Casey, Owner and Chef of The Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen in College Park. “It wasn’t enough money to begin with. It’s unrealistic for decision-makers in Washington who have never spent a day in the restaurant business to make those decisions on our behalf.”

Eight weeks ago, we visited with Casey as she — after applying weeks prior — got approved for around $40,000 in PPP funds.

The money allowed the chef to hire back staff and in the weeks which followed, pay rent and utilities.

But the celebration was short-lived, as Casey was unable to get additional grants and business never fully returned.

While they always planned to move to new location in #Maitland along 17-92, #coronavirus expedited the process. Business, some carry-out & limited dining, hasn’t been enough to sustain The Outpost in CP.



It’s a reality for many small businesses right now, out of funds. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Tn5MELfFIA — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) June 23, 2020

Though weekend brunch was stellar, during the week, the restaurant was doing 20-25 percent of business prior to the pandemic, she explained.

And in the last eight weeks, the restaurant did roughly 20 carry-out orders.

Now, The Outpost is closing its doors on Sunday.

"I was holding onto it for as long as I could because I didn’t want to leave College Park. But the numbers don’t add up. Us entrepreneurs, we battle between what our heart says and what our brain says, and I just have no choice in the matter," she said.

Casey said that she and her husband also had to pull $12,000 from their own savings to pay for gaps in bills.

And though the restaurant was always planning on moving to a new location, serving as the anchor tenant at Maitland City Centre, the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic expedited the process.

“We’re leaving sooner than I would've liked. I didn’t want to have to lay off the employees a second time. That sucks. Thankfully, a lot of them want to come with us to Maitland," she said.

The owner said that she hopes to open up the 4,500 sq. ft. location at 17-92 and Horatio Avenue for carry-out orders and outdoor dining by mid-August. Crews are laying water lines and will pour concrete this week, pending an inspection.

As Casey looks to shutter her College Park location, seeing what could be on the busy street corner in Maitland, seven-and-a-half miles away, gives her hope.

“I’m really looking forward to getting this underway, getting it started, getting open and getting people back to work," she said.

Resources for Orange County Small Businesses: