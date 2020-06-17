BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It's been months since kids were able to play team sports, but now that Florida is in phase 2 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, summer sports and camps are opening as well.

Now, Brevard County is having youth sports groups and camps have parents sign waivers of liability.

The waiver says it's up to the parent or legal guardian if their player is following all the precautions necessary, like wearing a face mask, washing their hands, and getting their temperature checked.

The waiver must be signed before athletes can play or participate in summer programs. Brevard County spokesperson Don Walker says the waiver is a reminder things are not back to normal yet.

“The waiver basically says you're taking the responsibility that if your kid contracts COVID, that's something you understood could happen as being part of this activity,” Walker explained. “We want people to go live their lives, but we want them to factor in the pandemic, CDC's recommendations, and what you need to do to protect yourself”

Soccer player Gabby, 13, won't be scoring any goals this summer after her mother Regina Rolocut decided not to sign the waiver, because there was no extra layer of accountability other than the parents.

“When I got the information for the soccer tryout, there were a few documents in that along with the waiver,” Rolocut explained. “There needs to be more information out there, it would make people feel more comfortable.”

According to Brevard County Parks and Recreation department, recreation partner participants need to follow what's in the waiver — otherwise they run the risk of getting kicked out of summer camp or youth sports.

Forty-four organizations reached out to the county with a plan on how to safely conduct summer sports or camps, and officials have approved about 20 of them so far. ​