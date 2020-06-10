ORLANDO, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting everyone differently. While some stores and businesses have been able to reopen, some have been casualties, unable to rebound and survive.

What You Need To Know Despite reopening, Tim's Wine Market unable to survive coronavirus closures





Owner of wine market said he tried applying for loans, which didn't pan out



Final wine tasting for Tim's Wine Market is July 21

Unlike a fine wine, the COVID-19 pandemic has not aged well for Tim’s Wine Market in Avalon Park.

“You can hide it with a bunch of different flavors, but at the end of the day, it’s still basically destructive gasoline,” said owner Mark Hoerrner.

Despite being able to reopen, business has dried up the numbers Hoerrner sees are red. The past few months have left a bitter taste in the wine owner’s mouth. Even after trying multiple ways to save his business.

“The emergency disaster loan didn’t come through," Hoerrner explained. "The Florida business loan didn’t come through. Paycheck protection program — our bank didn’t have enough information for it.”

Tim’s Wine Market did receive personal protective equipment from Orange County two weeks ago, but it’s just not enough. The final tasting at Tim’s Wine Market is set for July 31.

Tim’s Wine Market in Avalon Park did have to furlough four employees during the pandemic. Now everything in the store is up for sale, including the furniture, shelves, and refrigerators. ​