ORLANDO, Fla. — Churches in Florida are adjusting to new procedures as they reopen their doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catholic mass is built on tradition, and many of those traditions involve contact — so COVID-19-friendly changes were noticed almost immediately.

Usually when you walk into a Catholic church, you dip your hands in holy water. Instead, people covered their hands with sanitizer.

Churchgoers at in every other pew, and listened to the priest’s instructions for a safe, wholesome mass at St. James Cathedral in Orlando.

“… it may not be perfect at first, but slowly we will be making progress,” said Father Miguel Gonzalez.

Attendee Lance Legan says getting used to virtual mass was tough.

“As Catholics, the sacraments are a big part of our spirituality and part of our religious life, so missing those sacraments for many weeks is very difficult, so it’s wonderful to be back and be able to receive communion and the Eucharist," Legan said.

Even though COVID-19 is shaking up the structure of mass, Gonzalez says the strength of faith remains the same. He believes as long as his church community has faith, they will grow stronger together through these changing times.

“It’s not the first time that in the history of the church there have been adaptations and changes. In 2,000 years, that has been part of the journey," Gonzalez said.​

Gonzalez said the church will continue to have virtual mass for people who cannot physically attend mass or don’t feel comfortable yet coming back in person.