WINTER PARK, Fla. — On a cool, rainy Monday, things inside the Bar Method’s studios are heating up.

“It’s been a very exciting morning because after being closed for two and a half months, our community is finally back together again,” said Karen Moreno, owner of the Bar Method in Winter Park.

Gone are the jam-packed classes of those looking to tone and tighten. Now, max capacity sits at just 9 people. And they’ve dropped 20 weekly classes so staff can deep clean the studio.

Moreno decided not to reopen initially once the governor gave the OK, wanting extra time to ease into their new, safer fitness routines.

“I just knew it was going to take a lot of preparation and I wanted to be thoughtful in preparing to open and make sure that not only the clients felt good about that but also the staff,” Moreno said.

Memorial Day offering them the chance to let members come back to class on a day their studio would normally be quiet, as canceled travel plans keep more people at home on the long weekend.

For those not ready for in-person workouts just yet, they’ll keep offering virtual classes on Instagram. But after two months spent away from their fitness family, many here are more than ready for this return.

“Definitely a sense of excitement, you know some people walked in and said, I feel like crying, it’s just so nice to be back,” Moreno said. “It’s good to be back, for sure."