SANFORD, Fla. — Now that Florida has moved fully into phase one, gyms can welcome members back to work out. Here’s how one Sanford gym is adjusting:

1. Platinum Gym in Sanford opened their doors after being closed for nearly two months.

2. Now, the new normal — personal trainers and workers are taking several safety precautions.

3. Social distancing is at the top of the list.

4. They’ve installed touchless paper towel and soap dispensers, and they’re adding additional sanitizing.

5. Those at Platinum Gym say good mental health is another important reason for getting back to a workout routine, saying it really helps, especially now, during the stress of the coronavirus pandemic .

