ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to consumer confidence, Orange County is giving a glimpse of what people are feeling when it comes to safety during phase 1 reopening.

Small business owner Evan Dimov of Too Much Sauce in Orlando says they’re working hard to make their customers feel safe.

“… we have a thermometer here. We take the temperature of everybody, and ask a few questions if they are OK, any symptoms; then after that we’re ready to go,” Dimov said.

He and other business owners are going to need those precautions, because a consumer confidence survey issued by Orange County shows that’s what customers want to see.

“That survey is going to tell us what the citizens really expect, and they’re going to want the businesses to look like; so that’ll be very instructive to us,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The county issued the survey last week, and they’ve seen more than 10,390 people take it so far.

Glimpse of early results

Orange County gave us a glimpse of the early results.

Forty-five percent of people surveyed said they are *very concerned about businesses enforcing social distancing and other guidelines.

When asked if they’re more likely to shop or eat a place that has all employees wearing masks, 69% said yes.

But even when asked about stores or restaurants that required customers to wear masks too, 64% still said yes.

If a business does temperature checks of employees and customers, 55% still said yes, they would go there.

“You know it doesn’t surprise me, because we do receive phone calls here and people are asking if we take temperatures of our employees,” Dimov said.

These precautions are going to be key for customer confidence, because according to the survey, when asked if they would eat at a restaurant in the next 3-4 weeks, the highest group at 39% said very unlikely.

Burdens on small businesses

Dimov says not only is it hard to find PPE right now, but getting enough to do these measures long-term presents a big cost to small businesses like his.

“It adds another burden for us restaurant owners that we cannot afford at this time,” Dimov said.

He was fortunate enough to get some of the free PPE distributed by Orange County to small businesses . But he worries about other Central Florida small businesses who aren't so lucky.

“I took a little trip around the city today and I was like wow, so many restaurants are closed and now they’re not going to reopen. It’s scary out there you know?” Dimov said.

The survey’s not over yet — you can still can have a say in how Orange County businesses are allowed to operate post-pandemic.

Final results will be taken to the economic recovery task force, where it will factor in to their final recommendations.