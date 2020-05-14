VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County small business owners can now apply for help to weather the coronavirus pandemic .

It's all part of the Relaunch Volusia Small Business Reopening Grant Program , ​giving $3,000 per business.

The county voted to use $10 million provided by the CARES Act to make this possible. Eligible business owners need to answer several questions proving they qualify and their business has been hurt.

“A lot of it was like you had to be a brick and mortar, less than 25 employees, you had to be impacted in excess of $3,000,” said Cindi Flanagan, the owner of Abundant Health Day Spa , who filled out an application.

By 2 p.m., officials say 1,021 small businesses across the county applied for the grant. County leaders said they hope to start distributing money in the next few weeks.