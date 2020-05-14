ORLANDO, Fla. — The closing of many businesses due to coronavirus is having a lasting impact on many local economies.

What You Need To Know

Mayor Demings says Orange Co. suffering from multi-billion dollar loss



Economic rebound will also depend on consumer confidence



COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health

Orange County has been hit particularly hard with most major tourist attractions shut down for nearly two months.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county is suffering from a multi-billion dollar loss and he's hopeful overtime the county will recover.

The mayor says the quicker a turnaround in the economy, the better; but still so many are feeling the impacts of coronavirus shutdowns.

“We still have many people who are unemployed, underemployed, we have business who have been adversely impacted by the shutdown, and there is not enough financial assistance coming from the government,” Demings said.

Already county leaders say some positions have been frozen, and the upcoming budget will remain flat. The mayor says for the time being hefty reserves will help sustain the county.

“The fact that we are living in a time where theme parks are closed down, our schools are closed down, it has had a significant multi-billion dollar impact on our local economy.” Demings said.

County leaders say the economy rebound will also depend on consumer confidence when choosing to frequent business again.

Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force wants to hear from you.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the County created the Consumer Confidence Survey to gather data from residents about how comfortable they feel patronizing business and restaurants, and opening our local economy during the pandemic. The survey is available in three languages – English, Spanish and Creole.