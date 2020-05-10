GROVELAND, Fla. — Lake County residents are getting the chance to try new food during this coronavirus pandemic — in a safe way.

The city of Groveland's "Let's Eat Initiative" is bringing food trucks to the neighborhood.

Simply Divine Food Truck of Orlando came to Cherry Lake Park in Groveland to serve residents Sunday.

The city is partnering with a different food truck every day this week from Tuesday to Friday, they say to minimize crowds and give people the chance to try different cuisines.

Simply Divine Food Truck owner Edgar Cruz said this is his first time out since March 9, and he's grateful to be here.

"It means the world because this is my livelihood. I've been doing it for 7 years, catering for 25. This is what I know how to do," Cruz said.

The city said there is a 55 and up community nearby, and they also want to give them the chance to stay safe while eating out without having to go far for food.

This event is going on until 7:30 Sunday night and will continue with different food trucks every night Tuesday through Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cherry Lake Park.