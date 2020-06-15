ORLANDO, Fla. — The Honorato family gathered once again around the grave of their loved one who was killed four years ago during the Pulse nightclub shooting. Miguel Honorato was 30 when he was killed.

His family said that music was his life

"We come every year to his grave, to be with him and feel like he’s still with us," Alejandro Honorato, Miguel Honorato's father said.

“He’s not here with us physically but his soul, his spirit is still with us. I know he won’t leave us," Paulina Honorato, Miguel Honorato's mother said.

His family said he was outgoing, friendly, smart and dedicated.

Dozens joined the memorial where they started it off with a group prayer.

Because he was the life of the party, the family wanted to celebrate his life as they believe Miguel Honorato would want them to.

They hired a mariachi band to play Miguel Honorato's favorite song while they shared stories about him.

“Music was his life, for every birthday, every family gathering he would play music, this music, it would bring him so much joy," his mother said.

“I know if we’re happy, he’s also happy watching us from above,” his father said.

After they left the cemetery in Apopka, the family gathered at a restaurant, San Miguel Mexican Grill, a short distance away. The family opened the restaurant to honor him.