ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, many are expecting to learn the final choice of what the National Pulse Memorial and Museum will look like.

Survivor of the terrorist attack is worried that memorial will become tourist attraction

Pulse owner explains that memorial will allow people to pay their respects

It is a project that has been years in the making by the onePULSE Foundation.

Six designs were selected by finalists and have been on display in downtown Orlando for nearly three weeks for the public to look at and vote on what they would like to see.

Here's some more images. You can watch videos from the 6 firms here: https://t.co/1cWx606Vvk pic.twitter.com/aDxeGKfszw — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) October 3, 2019

The museum will not be at Pulse itself, but up the street at the corner of Kaley Avenue and Division Avenue, with a groundbreaking set for 2021.

However, not everyone is happy with the plans as one of the dozens of survivors of the 2016 terrorist attack has some concerns.

"It's being sold as a tourist attraction, which in itself is a problem. Whether it becomes that or not, it's being sold as a tourist attraction," said Pulse survivor Zachary Blair.

Barbara Poma, founder of the onePULSE Foundation, assured Spectrum News 13 that there should be no concerns about this being a typical tourist attraction.

"We have to remember the people coming here are coming here to bear with us. They're coming here out of respect for all the lives that were lost and to pay respect. They're not coming here for a place to be seen. They're coming here to pay tribute to the history that was made here," said the Pulse owner.

Poma says it is important everyone's voice is heard throughout the process and that is part of the reason why there has been so much community outreach since the beginning.