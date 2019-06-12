ORLANDO, Fla. — Many will remember the 49 people killed three years ago that forever changed the Central Florida community and shook it to its core at a remembrance event at Pulse Wednesday night.

For the first time, there will not be a private ceremony, but instead a public remembrance at Pulse on Wednesday night.

However, people have been showing up throughout the overnight and Wednesday morning to remember those killed on this sacred ground.

Three years since the attack at Pulse nightclub, people still come back at 2 a.m. to pay tribute to the 49 people killed in the terror attack.

"I was just driving in my car the other night and gosh it has been a really long year and then I realized, 'Oh my God, it has been three years. I can't believe its three years,'" said Pulse owner Barbara Poma.

It was three years ago that gunman Omar Mateen opened fire and declared his allegiance to ISIS that changed the lives of victims' families, survivors and first responders.

"I think we talk about it, this third year as being kind of a transition year for people," said Poma.

This year is a year of change for those still dealing with the pain of that day, she mentioned.

"Some of them are hesitant, want to be left alone, they may not come. They're not sure what they want to do which seems like a really emotional turning point," Poma explained.

Before working for the onePulse Foundation , Nikole Parker felt at home inside Pulse.

"For me, Pulse was my safe place. A place I frequented so much, and just that day I'll never forget when your safe place is taken from you. It's a feeling you can't really describe, it's like a place that's still there, but you can't go anymore. And I'll never forget the amount of immense sadness that I felt," said the onePulse Foundation event and community outreach coordinator.

However, through that sadness, there has been determination to honor those lost and more change in replacing a temporary memorial with a permanent one.

By the end of October, Poma hopes to announce the selected design for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

"We want them to have a place that they can come and pay their respects and bear witness to what happened, but they also want a place to leave with how Orlando responded," Poma said.

The museum, by the way, would be located off property, a two-minute drive to the corner of Division Avenue and Kaley Street.

Poma says they hope to have both the permanent memorial and museum opened in three years, in time for the sixth anniversary of the shooting.

