ORLANDO, Fla. — Local U.S. Congress members on Monday will call for designating the site of the Pulse Nightclub attack as a national memorial, nearly three years since the terror attack that killed 49 and wounded more than 50 others.

Representatives want Congress to designate Pulse as federally recognized memorial site

University of Central Florida will hold a remembrance ceremony for two students today

RELATED: Pulse Nightclub to be Site of Permanent Memorial

Representatives Darren Soto, Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings will introduce legislation requesting Congress designate Pulse as a federally recognized national memorial site. That designation allows for public and private grants.

Just recently, the onePulse Foundation selected six architecture firms to come up with a design for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

Nearly 3 years since the attack at Pulse, local Congress members want the site to have a special federal designation. Details this am on @MyNews13 and @BN9. pic.twitter.com/4IKx6vwuYJ — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) June 10, 2019

"We gave them the six words from the survey, it seemed to be the most important part of the survey 2,200 people took shortly after the tragedy, and those six words were very important, they were love, hope, unity, courage, strength and acceptance," said Pulse owner Barbara Poma, "So we know that's a very big part of our design brief."

Also on Monday, there will be a remembrance ceremony at the University of Central Florida as two of the 49 victims were members of the UCF community.

That event will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, at the Live Oak Event Center.

Wednesday marks three years since the attack when shooter Omar Mateen walked into the gay nightclub and killed 49 people and wounded countless others as he pledged his allegiance to ISIS.

A public ceremony with community leaders is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A panel will select the best design for the permanent memorial and museum at the end of October.

The onePulse Foundation hopes to have the permanent tribute completed by June 2022, in time for the sixth anniversary of the attack.