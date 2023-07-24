LOS ANGELES — Eggs, flour, butter, sugar and rocks?
Trader Joe’s announced a recall of two types of cookies Monday, warning customers that they may contain rocks.
”If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” the company said.
According to the statement, all potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed.
The recalled tems include:
- Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23
- Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies with sell-by dates of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23
Trader Joe’s customers who have the recalled cookies are urged to discard them or return them to any Trader Joes for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or email the company through its contact form.