Pedestrian fatalities in traffic crashes reached a 41-year high in 2022 according to an analysis by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a coalition of U.S. state and territorial highway safety offices.

The report released last week tallied up a projected 7,508 pedestrian deaths in 49 states and Washington, D.C., in 2022. Oklahoma was the only state that did not report data to the association, though the analysis noted they averaged 92 fatalities over the last three years.

“Every day, 20 people go for a walk and do not return home. These are people living their daily lives – commuting to and from school and work, picking up groceries, walking the dog, getting some exercise – who died suddenly and violently,” said the association’s CEO Jonathan Adkins in a statement. “The saddest part is that these crashes are preventable. We know what works – better-designed infrastructure, lower speeds, addressing risky driving behaviors that pose a danger to people walking. We must do these things and more to reverse this awful trend and protect people on foot. Enough is enough."

Annual pedestrian fatalities have grown by more than 3,000 since 2010, when 4,302 deaths were recorded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. While other traffic deaths have also climbed by 25% since 2010, pedestrian deaths increased 77% between 2010 and 2021.

Non-pedestrian traffic fatalities reached 35,729 in 2021, according to the report. Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated millions are “seriously and often permanently injured” in vehicle crashes.

Among the states that reported data used in the analysis, fatalities increased in 22, stayed level in Rhode Island and decreased in 26 and Washington, D.C., between 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, over 40% of pedestrian fatalities were caused by SUVs and pickup trucks, a statistic in line with the rapid growth in annual light truck sales and the stark decline of annual passenger car sales over the last decade. Between 2011 and 2021, yearly passenger car sales and leases nearly halved from 6,128,000 to 3,326,000, according to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Light trucks climbed from 6,650,000 to 11,690,000 over the same period, peaking at 12,326,000 in 2019.

Overall however, new vehicle sales and leases have declined from prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a possible contributing factor to the increase in pedestrian deaths as newer cars tend to be safer than older ones.

“They generally have better crash avoidance technology, and some even have pedestrian detection as a standard feature,” the report said. “Fewer new vehicles entering the vehicle mix means pedestrians – and all road users – were less protected than they could have been if there were more new vehicles on the road.”

The growth in the size of SUVs and other light trucks means those vehicles “are inherently more dangerous to pedestrians” than smaller cars, the researchers wrote.

A 2021 examination of industry data by consumer safety watchdog Consumer Reports found the hood height of pickup trucks increased at least 11% on average since 2000 and their weight grew 24% heavier on average between 2000 and 2018.

Higher hood height and larger vehicle profiles mean drivers have poorer sightlines, Consumer Reports concluded. In some cases, the hood of a pickup truck can be twice the height of a sedan.

A 2022 study from the University of Illinois at Springfield examining traffic fatalities in Illinois concluded that children were eight times more likely to die when struck by SUVs than by passenger cars. Though SUVs only struck 14.7% of all pedestrians and cyclists in the dataset examined by researchers, they were involved in more than a quarter of fatalities. Pickup trucks struck just 5.6% of pedestrians and cyclists, but were the striking vehicle in 12.6% of fatalities.

In a report last year, NBC News sat 12 elementary school children in front of a Cadillac Escalade SUV and placed Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in the driver’s seat. At 5 foot 10, the senator was unable to see any of the children over the hood of the car.

“I am extremely troubled that the large blind zones in front of SUVs are reportedly resulting in the senseless deaths of children,” Blumenthal wrote to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier last year. “I have long made clear that even one death of a child is one too many.”

NBC examined federal crash data and estimated 744 children were killed by vehicles moving forward between 2016 and 2020, the majority hit by an SUV or a pickup truck.

After participating in the demonstration, Blumenthal introduced the Standards to Prevent Frontovers Act, which would require new vehicles to include cameras, sensors or other tools to better equip drivers to see and detect kids in front of their vehicles.

He has yet to reintroduce the act for consideration during the most recent Congress.

“Everyone of these deaths was preventable,” the Governors Highway Safety Association argued in their report last week. They are advocating for states and communities to embrace the goal of zero traffic fatalities, a policy often dubbed “Vision Zero” that has been embraced by countries, states and cities across the world, including more than a dozen major cities in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has similar goals.

“The status quo is unacceptable, and it is preventable. We know it’s preventable because bold cities in the United States, and countries abroad, have achieved tremendous reductions in roadway deaths. We cannot accept such terrible losses here,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg wrote in January 2022. “Zero is the only acceptable number of deaths and serious injuries on our roadways.”

The association’s recommendations include emphasizing pedestrian safety in driver education programs, refocusing law enforcement efforts on dangerous driving as opposed to unsafe pedestrian walking, decreasing speed limits, designing safer roadways, and building more sidewalks, particularly in rural areas that lack them.