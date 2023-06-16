If frozen strawberries are on the menu this Father’s Day weekend, you may want to double check the package. The Food and Drug Administration issued recalls for several brands of frozen strawberries this week following a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections that sickened nine people in three states.

The affected products were sold in at least 33 states at a variety of retail outlets, including Walmart, Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and Meijer.

The FDA has issued do-not-eat recalls for the following products:

Great Value Mixed Fruit 4-lb. bags, Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4-lb. bags and Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 2-lb. bags sold at Walmart

4-lb. bags, 4-lb. bags and 2-lb. bags sold at Walmart Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend 48-oz. bags sold at Costco

48-oz. bags sold at Costco Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio 3-lb. bags sold at HEB stores

3-lb. bags sold at HEB stores Wawona brand Organic DayBreak Blend 4-lb. bags with “use by” dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023 and 10/18/2023

4-lb. bags with “use by” dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023 and 10/18/2023 Kirkland Signature 4-lb. bag Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries

4-lb. bag Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries Scenic Fruit Company-produced frozen organic strawberries sold under a variety of store brands, including Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature, Made With and PCC Community Markets

and Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with best-by dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24 and 06/07/24

with best-by dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24 and 06/07/24 Cascade International Foods Fresh Organic Freezer Strawberries

The FDA recommends that consumers refrain from serving or eating recalled frozen strawberries and instead throw them away. Because frozen strawberries can have a long shelf life of up to two years, the agency is urging consumers to check their freezers and throw out recalled items.

If they have eaten recalled frozen strawberries within the last two weeks and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, the FDA says consumers should consult with their doctors to determine if they need treatment. People who are unvaccinated against hepatitis A can still receive a post-exposure prophylaxis for treatment if it’s given within 14 days of eating the strawberries.

Hepatitis is a highly contagious liver infection that can be prevented with a vaccine. Illness typically occurs 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking a contaminated food item. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool. Children under the age of six may be asymptomatic.