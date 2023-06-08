As drownings continue to be the leading cause of death among 1- to 4-year-olds, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging Americans to be extra vigilant around water.

An average of 4,788 children under the age of 5 suffered nonfatal drowning injuries that had to be treated in a hospital emergency room between 2018 and 2020, according to the annual drowning and submersion report the agency released Thursday.

Pool- or spa-related fatal drownings involving children less than 5 years old increased 10% in 2020 to 279.

Fatal drownings and nonfatal drowning injuries among children younger than 15 were also high, averaging 371 deaths per year between 2018 and 2020 and 6,300 injuries that required hospital treatment between 2020 and 2022.

About 80% of reported fatal child drownings occurred in residential settings, including the victim’s home or residence of a family member, friend or neighbor, the report found. African American children accounted for 45% of drowning deaths among children aged 5 to 14 for which race was identified.

“The fatalities from drowning and non-fatal drowning injuries are still high, so water safety vigilance remains crucially important this summer and all year,” CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement.

He urged parents and caregivers to follow the guidelines in the CPSC’s Pool Safely public education campaign: