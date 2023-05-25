As we approach the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the summer season, travel is on the rise, and for many, going through the TSA checkpoint can be the most stressful part of their journey.

To ensure smooth and efficient security screenings, Bart Johnson, the TSA's federal security director for upstate and Western New York, emphasizes the importance of understanding the guidelines and restrictions regarding items that can and cannot be brought through the TSA checkpoint.

What You Need To Know To ensure a smooth experience at TSA checkpoints, travelers should familiarize themselves with the guidelines and restrictions regarding items that can and cannot be brought through security



Have your boarding pass and ID ready in your hand before approaching the Travel Document Checker. Empty your pockets to avoid setting off alarms and listen to TSA officers' instructions



Random searches may still be conducted even if you are prepared



Before heading to the airport, thoroughly inspect your bags to ensure you haven't packed any prohibited items, such as weapons Personal care items like shampoo, toothpaste and sunscreen should adhere to the size restrictions and be packed in a clear, quart-sized plastic bag

One of the first recommendations from Johnson is to have your boarding pass and ID ready in your hand before approaching the Travel Document Checker. This simple step can prevent unnecessary delays and ensure a swift process for everyone. By emptying your pockets, you avoid setting off the alarm on the Advanced Imaging Technology machine, which requires you to hold both arms up over your head or walk through a metal detector. Paying attention to these details and planning ahead can make the experience relatively easy.

Johnson acknowledges that even with careful preparation, there may be times when you are selected for a search due to randomization. In such cases, it is crucial to cooperate with the TSA officers who are trained to handle these situations efficiently. Johnson says they have your safety and the smooth operation of the airport in mind. He asks everyone to trust the agents' expertise and listen to their instructions.

Double-checking your bag before coming to the airport cannot be stressed enough. Johnson highlights some alarming examples of items people have attempted to bring through the TSA checkpoint, including weapons, toy hand grenades, toy guns and even real guns. Johnson says it is essential to be aware of what is prohibited to avoid any complications or delays.

Additionally, certain personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, and sunscreen should be packed in containers that are 3.4 ounces or smaller. These containers should be placed in a clear, quart-sized plastic bag, which makes it easier for TSA officers to inspect and speeds up the screening process.

If you have any questions regarding what items are allowed or prohibited, the TSA website, or app, is an excellent resource. These platforms provide detailed information on what can be brought through security and answer frequently asked questions, ensuring travelers are well-informed and prepared.

To ensure a stress-free experience, the TSA recommends that passengers arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. This additional time allows for potential delays, security checks and any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during the busy summer travel season.

By adhering to these guidelines, being prepared, and cooperating with TSA officers, Johnson says flyers can make their journey through the TSA checkpoint a smooth and more efficient process.