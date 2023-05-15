At least three victims are dead and two police officers were injured after a shooter opened fire in Farmington, New Mexico on Monday, local police said.

The suspect was killed by police and authorities don’t believe there are any other threats at this time, the Farmington Police Department wrote on Facebook. They said the shooter’s identity is not yet known.

“There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased,” the department said, noting the two wounded police officers — one from Farmington and the other from the New Mexico State Police — were at a nearby hospital in stable condition.

State police, local police and the San Juan County’s Sheriff Office are investigating the shooting, according to the Facebook post. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Phoenix Field Division said they were also responding "to a report of a mass shooting" in Farmington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.