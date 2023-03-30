Police say a man is responsible for more than two dozen burglaries on Staten Island over a span of seven months.

On March 20 at Vodega Deli & Grocery on Castleton Avenue, the suspect allegedly threw a brick at the door, shattering the glass and causing about $600 worth of damage. Police say he took off with $300 just at around 5 a.m.

Tariq Zaid has owned Vodega Deli & Grocery, a vegan bodega, for more than two years.

“He was fully masked up, gloves. He knows what he does,” Zaid said. “He doesn't leave fingerprints.”

Massimo Felici’s restaurant, Vinum, was the first to get hit back in September.

“It's a frustration. You know, that's basically what it is,” Felici said. “You spend the whole day with cops coming in and out. You know, I mean, that day I had literally more than a dozen cops in here.”

Felici says since then, he has been burglarized two other times this month. The latest incident occurred on Friday, according to Felici.

“Maybe the guy then will rip my restaurant apart,” Felici said.

Felici and Zaid say for the sake of small businesses in the community, they hope the thief is put behind bars.

“I've been doing this for many years, a long time, and I obviously I love it,” Felici said. “This just doesn't make it worth it anymore.”

“They better hurry up and catch him. Come on NYPD. I have faith in you guys,” Zaid added.