The dreaded pothole season is here and this year, it's predicted to be particularly brutal due to the warm winter and a lot of freezing and thawing. That means prime conditions for potholes to form.

According to AAA, pothole damage is up 57%. In 2022, an estimated 44 million drivers experienced pothole-related damage significant enough to require repairs to their cars. The average repair cost for pothole damage is just over $400. That's a significant hit to your wallet, especially if you struggle to make ends meet.

To avoid becoming one of the millions of drivers who experience pothole damage, it's important to take preventative measures. Checking your tire tread depth, tire pressure, suspension and alignment can go a long way in keeping your car safe on the road.

But what if you do fall victim to a pothole? It's important to know that you can file a claim to be reimbursed for pothole damage in New York State. However, you must file the claim within 90 days of the accident. A claim can be filed by clicking here.

Drivers can also seek reimbursement for pothole damage through their insurance company. However, they must have optional collision coverage on their policy to be able to file such a claim.