More than 400 food products, under dozens of brand names, are being recalled by the USDA for possible listeria contamination.

The affected products include ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and more. They have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label on them and a sell-through date between Jan. 31 - Feb. 6 of this year.

The products were sold in stores, trucking centers and vending machines, and provided during travel, such as on Amtrak trains, according to the New York Times.

The items were available in the following states:

New York

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Maryland

Massachusetts

South Carolina

Virginia

Eating listeria-contaminated food can cause a serious infection leading to symptoms that include fever, headache, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No illnesses have yet been reported.