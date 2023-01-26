ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What was considered to be a relatively safe area of Rochester is now causing concern for members of the Monroe Avenue Merchants Association. They say they're concerned for their safety and the safety of their customers, and they're calling for more action from the Rochester Police Department.

“I mean, nobody wants a shooting outside of where you’re having dinner at," said Tom O'Callaghan, owner of O'Callaghan's Pub. "Like it's just insane that this is happening on a daily basis down in Rochester.”

O’Callaghan witnessed one incident firsthand when the victim of a robbery and shooting on Monroe Avenue came into his bar while waiting for police officers to arrive.

“Had we not been open he probably would’ve been the next murder in Rochester," O'Callaghan said.

This is the second altercation to lead to gunfire on Monroe Avenue in the span of only a few weeks, although RPD Lt. Greg Bello says the incidents are unrelated.

“Monroe Avenue is generally a safe place but at the same time, we also understand the concerns that are coming from local business owners," Lt. Bello said.

It's something O’Callaghan doesn’t necessarily agree with.

“It's very common in this area," O'Callaghan said. "We have bank robberies once a month. There was a shooting like less than two weeks ago behind Monroe Ave. Theatre,”

Following the most recent altercation, the Rochester Police Department has used community outreach to speak with Monroe Avenue merchants about their concerns. Along with utilizing the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Program to supply additional officers for patrol, they have increased regular patrols in the area.

“Our fourth platoon in the evening time is assigned down there," Bello said. "They work generally that 7 p.m. - 3 a.m. type area, that bar time. We’ve increased our patrols with them.”

An increase that O’Callaghan thinks is more than necessary.

“I mean, at least having foot patrols on the ave during the daytime to keep the vagrancy away," O'Callaghan said. "The amount of homeless and drug trade that’s out on the street right now just taking over the area doesn’t feel safe to come down here.”

Which is why he thinks that support for the Monroe Avenue Merchant District is so important.

“I mean, if not, there’s not gonna be anything left," said O'Callaghan.