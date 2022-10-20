ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is preparing for the legal marijuana industry to open in the city.
City residents shared their feelings on how and where to allow dispensaries and recreational-use lounges during a public input session on Wednesday.
Bars and liquor stores are among the places where that can happen under the city's current plan to manage cannabis like alcohol. During Wednesday's hearing, Rochester City Council considered whether those areas need to be expanded.
The city is mapping those sites. Districts where it will be permitted will be in green. Yellow and white areas are where the city will grant permission under certain circumstances.
There will be one last community forum on recreational marijuana on Tuesday, October 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the David Gantt R-Center on North Street.