ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire officials continued working to put out hot spots on Monday after a massive fire broke out at a storage facility on Leighton Avenue Sunday night.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, 18 fire companies responded to fight the four-alarm blaze. They say the 55,000-square-foot building was built in the 1930s and houses public storage units.

The fire, according to the RFD, was caused by someone working on a car inside one of the units. That person suffered burns and has been hospitalized, fire officials say.

Fleet Feet Rochester says it lost 95% of the equipment it uses to put on race events in the fire. Organizers say it won't stop them from putting on a race scheduled in 12 days though.

Despite the level of damage, fire officials say it could have been worse if not for a firewall inside the building which prevented the flames from extending further into the structure.