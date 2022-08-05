ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Rochester continues to deal with an increase in murders, Mayor Malik Evans says the city’s opportunities outweigh its challenges.
The mayor made that claim as he presented a progress report on Rochester.
Evans discussed the city's most pressing challenges, including violent crime and a poorly-functioning education system. He gave credit to his colleagues at Rochester City Hall for staying positive and optimistic.
"Rochester's opportunities far outweigh those challenges," said Evans. "Despite everything they see in the news, they know Rochester is about to propel itself to the upper echelon of American cities."
The mayor highlighted some of the initiatives he's launched during his first seven months in office, including investing in public safety, workforce development, minority- and women-owned businesses and equity and inclusion.