BURBANK, Calif. — Drive up Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank, and the number of gun stores is hard to miss — five in under two miles.

There are 14 gun sellers in the city of roughly 100,000 residents, a high concentration compared to other municipalities.

According to Burbank’s Building Administration Manager Carol-Ann Coates, neighboring Glendale has eight gun stores — but also has twice as many residents.

And while Los Angeles has 38 firearm retailers, that’s in a population of about 4 million.

Geneva Solomon, co-owner of Redstone Firearms, didn’t look to open her business in Burbank. She just didn’t have many other choices.

“Obviously, if Los Angeles was more gun-friendly, then these stores that are all only saturated in Burbank would have other cities to go to,” she said. “Burbank is the only place where a new gun store can actually come to serve the community.”

But those gun stores are facing increasing opposition from residents who feel there are too many and that they are too close to local schools.

Community activist Linda Bessen, founder of Blue Values Burbank, has been helping citizens mobilize and suggesting actions they can take to get their message heard.

“We have hundreds of people who are an army,” she said. “Where are we going to lead that army? How are we going to be effective? And that is what keeps us going.”